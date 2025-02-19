NA’s 9th extraordinary session wraps up

The 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded its 9th extraordinary session on February 19, marking a significant milestone in the country's legislative reforms and administrative restructuring efforts.

The event saw the attendance of prominent political figures including Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and many former Party, State, National Assembly and fatherland front leaders.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, NA Chairman Man stated that the session, which lasted six and a half days, adopted multiple laws and resolutions aimed at reorganising the state apparatus and accelerating socio-economic development. The approved legislations comprised amendments to the Law on the Organisation of the Government, the Law on the Organisation of Local Governments, the Law on revising and supplementing several articles to the Law on the Organisation of the NA, and Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents. Besides, special mechanisms and policies for key projects were also greenlighted at the session.

The top legislator described this as a milestone in building legislations, which is crucial for the rearrangement of the political system as well as timely removal of bottlenecks to complete infrastructure and capitalise on existing resources for local and national development.

He stressed that the personnel work was carried out in accordance with the Party and State’s policies and achieved a consensus among the NA delegates, adding the session witnessed significant personnel changes, with the appointment of two new NA Vice Chairpersons and two Deputy Prime Ministers for the 2021-2026 term. Additionally, the parliament elected one deputy to the NA Standing Committee and heads of six NA committees, while four ministers were confirmed following the Prime Minister's nomination.

He praised the deputies for their thorough discussions, noting that the new legislation was crafted to be more concise and comprehensible.

The reforms aim at removing roadblocks that hinder the country’s development, he stressed, stating that the implementation of these reforms will require close monitoring and guidance to ensure effectiveness.

General Secretary To Lam, President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other leaders, former leaders of the Party and State, and NA deputies perform the flag-saluting ceremony at the closing session of the NA's ninth extraordinary session. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the closing of the NA's ninth extraordinary session (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Man expressed appreciation for the close leadership from the Party Central Committee, the timely and effective cooperation from the Government, Prime Minister, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy as well as relevant agencies and organisations, the coverage from the media, and cooperation from ministries, central agencies, Hanoi, which helped ensure the smooth and safe running of the session.

Highlighting the success of the ninth extraordinary session, the NA leader urged all relevant agencies, units, and localities to swiftly implement the session’s outcomes with a proactive, creative, and decisive approach.

The top legislator asked the Government to develop detailed plans and documents to implement the laws and resolutions passed by the NA. He stressed the need for agencies to quickly review and amend specific legal provisions concerning the restructuring of political system’s organisational apparatus. Additionally, he urged all involved parties, including NA deputies, to continue their preparations for the NA’s ninth session.

NA Chairman Man said he is confident that, under the Party's leadership and with the collective effort of the political system, and the solidarity and joint efforts of the people, military, businesses, and overseas Vietnamese, the country will overcome any challenges and successfully achieve the goals set for 2025 and beyond./.