NA’s 5th sitting wraps up

Deputies scrutinised and voted to pass eight laws and three resolutions.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked the Government and other relevant organisations to focus their direction on the completion of the law-building programme, and highlighted the reqirement for the continuation of tightening disciplines against corruption and other negative phenomena in the law-building work.



He expressed gratitude for and took note of the efforts by the whole political system, the solidarity of the people inside and outside the country, and the support and help from international friends to Vietnam’s pandemic fight, calling it a decisive factor that help Vietnam weather various and hard difficulties and challenges.



The NA spent two and a half day for a Q&A session.



At this sitting, the NA discussed many important reports and rolled out various important decisions to accelerate the socio-economic recovery and development.



It also decided to assign the Government to preside over and coordinate with relevant organisations and localities in the organisation of the revisions of the legal document system and report the outcomes to the NA at its 6th sitting scheduled for October this year.



The NA reviewed and made decisions on the personnel issues.



The NA Chairman asked the deputies to report the outcome of the sitting to the voters nationwide at an early date, and stressed that the 5th sitting has arrived at a fine success./.