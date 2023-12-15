Nano heat-reflective paint successfully developed

The nano-reflective heat paint is suitable for the exteriors of construction projects, tanks, and containers storing volatile liquid fuels and chemicals. - Illustrative image (Photo: CESTI)

A group of scientists of the Institute of Tropical Technology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) has successfully researched and developed a nano heat-reflective paint product, which helps prevent heat for outdoor construction projects and petroleum storage tanks.



Representing the team, Assoc. Prof. Le Trong Lu said Vietnam has a high annual average radiation level (approximately 120 kcal/cm2/year), leading to the phenomenon of heat island effect in big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and the increase in energy consumption, thus exacerbating power shortages.



The product has been tested and evaluated by SuzukaFine Company - one of the five largest paint companies in Japan, under JIS K 5675 standards of Japan, Lu said.

According to Director of the Institute of Tropical Technology Prof. Dr. Tran Dai Lam, the nano-reflective heat paint is suitable for the exteriors of construction projects, tanks, and containers storing volatile liquid fuels and chemicals.



It provides an effective solution with low costs to combat the urban heat island effect, helping to save up to 40% of energy consumption for cooling devices, prevent volatile fuel and chemical losses, ensure energy security and mitigate climate change, Lam said./.