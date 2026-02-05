Nameplate of Hoang Sa Special Zone People’s Committee inaugurated in Da Nang

The namplate of the Hoang Sa Special Zone People's Committee is located at the Hoang Sa Exhibition House in Son Tra ward. Photo: baoquangninh.vn

The People's Committee of the Hoang Sa Special Zone, Da Nang City, on February 4 held a ceremony to inaugurate the nameplate of the Hoang Sa Special Zone People's Committee at the Hoang Sa Exhibition House in Son Tra ward.

The project holds significant political, historical and legal meaning for Da Nang, firmly asserting Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, while contributing to information dissemination and education on patriotism and the responsibility to safeguard the sovereignty over the nation's seas and islands.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee Tran Nam Hung said that since being assigned with state management over Hoang Sa, the city has always regarded this as a particularly important political task. It has consistently carried out administrative management activities, preserved and promoted historical and legal documents, intensified domestic and external communications, and closely combined legal arguments and historical evidence with culture, education and people-to-people diplomacy in protecting maritime and island sovereignty.

Director of the Department of Home Affairs and Chairwoman of the Hoang Sa Special Zone People’s Committee Tran Thi Kim Hoa said the project not only creates a clear administrative identity for the special zone, but also contributes to affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and promoting education on patriotism, as well as the image of Hoang Sa to the public and visitors.

Delegates at the inauguration of the nameplate of the Hoang Sa Special Zone People's Committee. Photo: baoquangninh.vn

The project is an integrated complex comprising a nameplate, a sovereignty stele and a flagpole. The sovereignty stele with plaque were designed with reference to the original sovereignty stele erected on Hoang Sa in 1938 by the French on behalf of the An Nam administration. The granite stele, made from a single stone block and standing 2.5 metres high, features a five-pointed yellow star near its top. Its sides bear inscriptions affirming that Hoang Sa belongs to Vietnam’s territory, while the front displays the name and address of the headquarters of the People’s Committee of the Hoang Sa Special Zone.

Behind the structure is a monolithic stone wall, measuring 10.5 metres by 3.15 metres, engraved with the inscriptions “Quan dao Hoang Sa thuoc lanh tho Vietnam” in Vietnamese and “Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) is Vietnam’s territory in English.

On this occasion, the Hoang Sa Exhibition House organised a thematic exhibition introducing historical and legal documents and images related to the erection of sovereignty steles and Vietnam’s continuous process of establishing and exercising sovereignty over Hoang Sa./.