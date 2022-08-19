Namaste Vietnam Festival underway in Khanh Hoa province  

Namaste Vietnam Festival 2022 opened in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on August 18 night to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day and the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties.



Organised by the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province, the festival will last until August 20 with various activities like art performances, exchanges with Indian artists and lamp lighting – a traditional Indian ritual praying for peace, happiness and prosperity.



Within the framework of the festival, there will be tourism promotion programmes and Farmtrips, said Le Huu Hoang, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, adding that through the event, Khanh Hoa aims to promote its tourism to international friends.



Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma said apart from tourism, the festival is also intended to boost economic and trade ties between the two sides, expressing his hope that there will be direct flights between Khanh Hoa and India in the time ahead.



Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu highlighted cultural exchange between Vietnam and India over the past time, and noted his belief that after the festival, more programmes will be rolled out to consolidate the bilateral strategic partnership./.