Naadam 2025: Mongolia's Timeless Spirit Soars

Mongolian Naadam festival is known as "Eriin Gurvan Naadam" – the "Three Games of Men". Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

Known as "Eriin Gurvan Naadam" – the "Three Games of Men" – this festival is a captivating fusion of sport, culture, and deep spiritual elements, recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In 2025, Naadam unfolded from July 11-15, with its main festivities in Ulaanbaatar, though its spirit resonated across the vast steppes.

This year's celebration, marking the 2234th anniversary of Mongolian Statehood, profoundly connected the festival to millennia of national identity, as reported by Montsame News Agency. As correspondents from Vietnam, we were fortunate to arrive in Ulaanbaatar precisely for Mongolia's National Day and to attend the vibrant opening ceremony of the Naadam festival.

Marking the start of the festival, the ritual of the nine white banners represents Mongolian strength and unity. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA



The Three Noble Games: Echoes of Nomadic Prowess

At Naadam's heart lie the "three noble games": Mongolian wrestling, horse racing, and archery. These contests are profound expressions of Mongolia's nomadic heritage and essential survival skills, honed over centuries, which we witnessed firsthand in the incredible prowess of the wrestlers, archers, and horsemen.

The incredible prowess of the Mongolian men on horseback. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA



Mongolian wrestling, or Bökh, epitomizes masculinity and strength. Without weight categories or time limits, victory is achieved by throwing an opponent. Wrestlers don unique, open-chested vests and perform the iconic "eagle dance," a pledge of honor. The 2025 tournament was a grand spectacle, featuring 512 wrestlers competing for glory.

Mongolian men's open-weight wrestling. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

Horse racing uniquely emphasizes endurance rather than speed over short distances. Small, agile steppe horses gallop across tens of kilometers, ridden bareback by child jockeys aged 5-13. This tradition beautifully illustrates the profound, ancient bond between Mongolians and their horses. Hundreds of horses thundering across the grasslands created an exhilarating, unforgettable sight.

Archery for both men and women, featuring archers from all over Mongolia. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

Archery, a testament to nomadic perseverance, welcomes both male and female participants. Competitors use handcrafted bows, aiming at targets tens of meters away, relying solely on arm strength and precision. Successful shots are met with traditional victory songs, and the inclusion of women highlights how these ancient traditions adapt while honoring their roots.

Cultural Splendor & Community Spirit: A Nation United

Naadam is Mongolia's most significant cultural event. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

Naadam's grandeur commenced with its magnificent opening ceremony at Ulaanbaatar's Central Stadium on July 11, 2025. It began with a sacred flag procession and spectacular parades featuring vibrant traditional deel costumes, all accompanied by the soul-stirring melodies of the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle). Directed by State Prize Laureate and Honored Art Worker N. Naranbaatar, the 2025 ceremony unfolded under the theme "Mongolia Shining Eternally," deeply reflecting national pride. President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's opening remarks powerfully underscored the festival's importance as a "symbol of unity and independence". We deeply felt the strong Mongolian spirit radiating through all the performances and music; it was truly a memorable event.

Bayarzul Ulziit from the Foreign Relations and Cooperation Division of Montsame News Agency, attending the opening ceremony for the first time, shared her profound experience: "I really thought for a moment and watching Naadam with my own eyes was something photos or videos could ever replace. Especially as the horses galloped around the stadium, my chest lifted with pride. Then there's the music of my beloved singer, Sarantuya, and others, singing to praise the land, people, and heritage of Mongolia, which were declarations of our identity. It made me feel truly connected to who we are".

The Naadam festival is deeply symbolic, representing a celebration of Mongolian identity, resilience, and the nation's nomadic heritage, encompassing the concepts of "Father Sky," "Mother Earth," and the Mongolian people. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

A special highlight was the sky worship ritual, where Mongolians offered prayers for bountiful harvests, peace, and strong community bonds. This seamless blend of ceremony and vibrant community engagement transforms Naadam into a powerful annual reaffirmation of Mongolia's social and spiritual fabric. It truly is a festival for the entire nation, turning all of Mongolia into a dynamic, vibrant stage. Across cities and nomadic settlements alike, Mongolians gathered in colorful attire, sharing traditional foods like grilled lamb, khuushuur (fried dumplings), and airag (fermented mare's milk). They sang folk songs and explored lively traditional markets, celebrating their heritage together.

An Invitation to Experience: Immersion in Nomadic Life

Over the years, the Naadam festival has not only seen large participation from local people but has also attracted a significant number of tourists from all over the world eager to learn about Mongolia's rich culture. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA



For international visitors, Naadam offers a golden opportunity to truly delve into Mongolian culture. Travelers can immerse themselves in nomadic life, sleeping in traditional gers (yurts), experiencing exhilarating horseback riding, donning traditional attire, learning the art of archery, and enjoying authentic folk music under the vast Mongolian sky.

The National Sports Stadium in Ulaanbaatar, where the Naadam festival is held. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA



Specialized tours expertly combine the festival's excitement with explorations of Mongolia's breathtaking landscapes, from the pristine waters of Khövsgöl Lake to the majestic Gobi Desert. The 2025 festival also featured a reprisal of its spectacular opening performance on the evening of July 11, offering a modern stage and screen experience that further showcased Mongolia's rich artistry. Naadam remains an unparalleled invitation to witness the enduring spirit and timeless traditions of Mongolia./.