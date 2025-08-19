Making news
NA Vice Chairman receives head of Brazil – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 18 for Marcio Honaiser, Chairman of the Brazil – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
Dinh thanked Brazil for its consistent support for Vietnam during the struggle for national liberation and independence in the past, and expressed his belief that the visit will further strengthen the two countries’ strategic partnership.
He stressed that Brazil is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Latin America, with bilateral trade reaching 7.98 billion USD in 2024, up 12.2% from 2023. Brazilian investment in Vietnam mainly concentrates on processing and manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and professional scientific activities.
Highlighting the significant potential for cooperation, the Vice Chairman suggested the two sides boost collaboration across various areas such as politics, economy, culture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges, especially among the younger generations, to uphold their sound diplomatic relationship.
He also expressed his hope that the Vietnam – Brazil and Brazil – Vietnam parliamentary friendship groups will continue to step up cooperation, effectively translating the outcomes of their talks into reality, and serving as an important bridge to deepen parliamentary relations in particular and the two countries' ties in general.
For his part, Honaiser noted the countries' flourishing political and diplomatic relations as seen in many recent high-level mutual visits. Cultural, sports, and people-to-people exchanges were also been held vibrantly to mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties last year, helping reinforce friendship, mutual understanding, and connectivity between the two peoples.
He agreed that bilateral relations, especially in trade, hold great potential for further development. He affirmed his commitment to promoting visits to Vietnam by high-ranking delegations of Brazil, thereby contributing to the two countries’ strategic partnership./.