NA Vice Chairman hosts Lao counterpart in Kien Giang

Vietnam always wishes to deepen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, Permanent National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told Lao NA Vice Chairwoman and Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Sounthone Xayachack during a reception in the southern province of Kien Giang on July 10.



Xayachack is leading a Lao delegation to the 14th meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Caucus in the province's Phu Quoc city.



Man told his guest that the Vietnamese NA Standing Committee’s Deputy Affairs Board is collaborating to hold training courses for the Lao NA deputies while the Office of the Vietnamese NA is conducting Vietnamese language classes for the Lao NA’s Secretariat. The two legislatures also facilitate working visits and exchanges at the committee level, between friendship parliamentarian groups, and work closely together at global and regional inter-parliamentary forums.



The Vietnamese NA is ready to share experience with and help the Lao NA in law building, supervision and deciding on the country’s important issues. It is also willing to assist the Lao NA in holding the first Summit of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam National Assemblies slated for December, and assuming the role of ASEAN Chair and AIPA Chair in 2024, Man said.



Xayachack, for her part, wished that both sides would speed up and complete several projects partly funded by Vietnam.



About the Lao NA building, she suggested the two sides continue sharing experience in the operation and maintenance of the building to ensure its effective and smooth functioning.



She also hoped that the Vietnamese legislature would work with the Lao side to ensure the success of the Summit this year./.