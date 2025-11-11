NA unveils digital election portal for 2026 vote

The third session of the National Election Council on November 10 (Photo: VNA)

Secretary-General of the National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh on November 10 launched an electronic portal at http://hoidongbaucu.quochoi.vn, which supplies information about the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure.



Built under an NA Standing Committee resolution, the platform, developed by the NA Office, the Committee for Deputy Affairs and Viettel Group, is also accessible via the NA’s official website at http://quochoi.vn.



Powered by cutting-edge technology, the official portal of the National Election Council (NEC) provides comprehensive information, documents, and guidance on election procedures from the Party, NEC, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and municipal and provincial election committees.



The homepage of the portal (Photo: VNA)

It aims to raise public awareness, foster political consensus, and ensure the elections are conducted democratically, fairly, lawfully, safely, and cost-effectively, truly a nationwide festival. The portal also seeks to bolster public trust in the Party and State, fully uphold citizens’ right to mastery, and support the building and perfection of a law-governed socialist state of the people, by the people, and for the people, helping with Vietnam’s transition into a new era of prosperity.



It connects voters at home and abroad with updated data: laws, schedules, candidate rosters, results, FAQs, and local feeds, among others.



The launch, made at the NEC's third session in Hanoi, underscores the NA and NEC’s commitment to digital transformation, leveraging technology to ensure transparency and public engagement, paving the way for electoral success./.