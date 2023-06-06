NA to start question-and-answer session on June 6

In the morning, deputies will question the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on issues related to human resources, the planning and restructuring of vocational training facilities, measures to ease difficulties in creating jobs in the current period, and solutions to settle shortcomings in social insurance.



Along with the official, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and Ministers of Finance, Planning and Investment, Education and Training, and Home Affairs will also appear at the NA to explain related issues.



In the afternoon, deputies will focus on ethnic matters and the responsibility of the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs in coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to implement national target programmes and policies to attract resources for the development of the ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas, as well as those facing difficult and extremely difficult socio-economic situation.



Questions also include measures to remove difficulties and obstacles in policies in the defining of rural, ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas, and the settlement of difficulties in housing land and farming land for ethnic minority communities, thus minimising nomadic practices and deforestation.



The Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs will answer questions of the deputies. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, and heads of some ministries will also join the session to clarify related issues./.