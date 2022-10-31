NA to focus on important issues in third week

Prominent in the third working week of the fourth plenum meeting of the 15th National Assembly from October 31-Noveber 5 will be the question-and-answer session.



In the session to be held from November 3-5 and broadcast live on TV and radio, key issues to be raised include construction, home affairs, information and communication, and inspection. At the end of the session, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will take the podium.



A number of other important issues for discussion include the implementation of policies ad laws on the practice of thrift for the 2016-2021 period and the amended Land Law.



Lawmakers will discuss a number of other amended laws./.