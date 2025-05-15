NA to discuss mechanisms, policies for private economic development on May 15

Deputies participate in 15th National Assembly’s ongoing 9th session (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Lawmakers are expected to discuss a draft Law on Atomic Energy (revised) and draft resolutions on mechanisms and policies for private economic development, and on a number of special mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in law making and enforcement on May 15, as part of the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing 9th session.



On the day, the National Assembly will listen to a report, and discuss and vote to approve the adjustment of the session agenda, along with a report and a verification report on several draft laws and resolutions, including the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations; the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents; the resolution of the National Assembly amending and supplementing several articles of the National Assembly session’s Regulations issued together with Resolution No. 71/2022/QH15 of the NA.



The draft resolution on mechanisms and policies for private economic development focuses on improving the business environment; supporting access to land resources and production and business premises; aiding finance, credit and public procurement; supporting science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation and human resources training; and supporting the formation of medium- and large-sized enterprises and pioneering ones.



Deputies will also discuss in groups a draft Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations; and draft resolutions of the legislature on mechanisms and policies for private economic development, and on a number of special mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in law making and enforcement./.