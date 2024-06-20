Making news
NA to discuss Hanoi capital planning on June 20
On the day, the NA will discuss in groups a draft law on amendments and supplementation to a number of articles of the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, the 2023 Law on Real Estate Business, and 2024 Law on Credit Institutions.
The bill, comprising five articles, aims to enable the Land Law, Housing Law and Law on Real Estate Business to take effect from August 1, 2024.
Particularly, the bill recommends that Clause 10 of Article 255 and Clause 4 of Article 260 of the Land Law will become operational from January 1, 2025.
In the afternoon, NA deputies will listen to a proposal and a verification report on the draft Law on Urban and Rural Planning and the draft Geology and Minerals Law before discussing in groups on the bills./.