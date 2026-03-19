NA Standing Committee’s 55th session concludes

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man. Photo: VNA

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Man noted that the session takes place at a pivotal transitional moment between two legislative terms, shortly after the successful election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure.



During the session, the NA Standing Committee reviewed and provided opinions on eight draft laws and one draft resolution submitted by the Government, while also agreeing to submit to the NA for approval the appointment of Supreme People’s Court judges and considering other important matters within its authority.



Looking ahead to the first sitting of the 16th NA, the NA Chairman stressed that preparation work remains substantial despite limited time. He urged the NA’s agencies, the Government and the National Election Council to intensify coordination and ensure thorough, synchronised and timely preparations, particularly regarding personnel matters.



Unlike previous terms, the upcoming first sitting will simultaneously review and adopt several draft laws and resolutions. Relevant drafting bodies were therefore asked to promptly incorporate feedback and submit official documents early to newly elected deputies.



The NA Office was tasked with finalising working conditions and strengthening guidance and training for first-term deputies to help them quickly adapt and operate effectively from the outset.



According to the plan, the 15th NA Standing Committee will hold one final session to review key documents before submission to the legislature, including five-year socio-economic development, national financial and medium-term public investment plans.



Concluding the session, NA Chairman Man called for continued coordination among relevant agencies to organise the first sitting of the 16th NA in a solemn, scientific and efficient manner, laying a solid foundation for the new legislative term.



Earlier the same morning, the NA Standing Committee discussed the draft Law on Belief and Religion (revised)./.