NA Standing Committee’s 51st session spotlights reformed lawmaking approach

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed a draft resolution on the implementation of the Land Law, another on special policies and mechanisms for driving breakthroughs of education development, and the draft revised Law on National Reserves, during its 51st session on November 5.



According to the Government's proposal on a draft NA resolution stipulating some mechanisms and policies to remove difficulties and obstacles facing the enforcement of the Land Law, after more than a year of implementing the 2024 Land Law and guidance documents, the new policies have yielded initial positive results, helping unlock land resources for socio-economic development.



However, as new development requirements are arising in the new period, it is necessary to issue an NA resolution to continue institutionalising the Party's viewpoints and directions while tackling certain challenges, the Government said.



Presenting the verification report, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, noted the committee basically agreed with the necessity of issuing an NA resolution on mechanisms and policies for addressing problems during the implementation of the 2024 Land Law for the reasons as mentioned by the Government.



The committee recommended further reviewing the draft to ensure compliance with the Constitution, avoid contradictions or overlaps with existing laws, and guarantee feasibility, fairness, transparency, and protection of citizens’ rights and interests without triggering disputes or complaints, he said.



Commenting on the NA’s draft resolution stipulating specific mechanisms on a number of guidelines and policies in the Politburo's Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, dated August 22, 2025, on breakthroughs in education and training development, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man requested the draft should focus more on truly specific and superior mechanisms and policies. The drafting body needs to review it thoroughly to avoid overlaps with mechanisms in the related draft laws and national target programmes presented at the parliament's ongoing 10th session, and to ensure policy feasibility.



The top legislator urged relevant agencies to propose special policies and mechanisms for attracting social investment in education and training, strengthen investment in infrastructure and technology to support digital transformation, and promote technology-driven activities in the field.



NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh commended the responsible, proactive, and collaborative efforts of the drafting and appraisal agencies, noting that the draft resolution is ready for discussion at the 10th session of the NA.



For perfecting the legal regulations on national reserves, Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang stated that the draft revised Law on National Reserves aims to institutionalise the Party’s and State’s policies and directions, improve the legal framework for national reserves, address regulatory gaps, ensure consistency within the legal system, and support macroeconomic stability and social security.



The bill also aims to enhance power decentralisation in policy-making, simplify administrative procedures, apply science and technology, foster innovation and digital transformation, ensure efficient use of legal resources for national reserves.



Delivering a verification report, Mai confirmed that the Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs and other NA committees agreed on the necessity of the amended National Reserves Law, noting that the draft is complete and ready for consideration by the NA Standing Committee.



Concluding the discussion on the law, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai urged the Government to fully consider feedback from the NA Standing Committee and the appraisal agency, ensuring the law fully institutionalises the Party’s directions.



He stressed that national reserves should not only support emergency relief but also serve as a strategic tool for market regulation and economic stability, forming an important pillar of national security and economy, and sustainable development./.