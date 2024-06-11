Making news
NA Standing Committee’s 34th session opens
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said during the three-day meeting, full-time legislators will opine on eight draft laws and three draft resolutions to be submitted and approved at the second phase of the legislature’s seventh meeting from June 17-27.
The draft laws are the amended Social Insurance Law; the Law on Defence, Security Industries and Industrial Mobilisation; the Road Law; the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety; the revised Capital Law; the amended Law on the Organisation of the People's Courts; the revised Law on the Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools; and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Security Guard Force.
The draft resolutions cover the pilot supplementation of some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the central province of Nghe An, urban administration and the pilot implementation of some specific mechanisms and policies for the central city of Da Nang, and the National Marine Spatial Planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.
The session will also scrutinise the draft law amending four laws regarding land, housing, real estate business and credit institutions, and the draft resolution on the reduction of value-added tax which have been included in the 2024 law and ordinance building programme.
The legislators will decide on the resolution on job positions within the NA Standing Committee organs, and the use of increased revenue and budget savings in 2023.
Beyond legal matters, the committee will delve into the Hanoi Capital Planning for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, and adjustments to the General Planning of Hanoi Capital to 2045, with a vision to 2065.
Reviewing the first phase of the seventh meeting from May 20 to June 8, the NA Chairman said it was a success, noting the personnel work was done in a timely manner and in line with legal regulations.
The legislature completed discussions on 10 bills and six draft resolutions, and approved two resolutions, one on the 2025 law and ordinance building programme, and adjustments to the 2024 programme; and another on the NA’s supervision programme in 2025, according to the leader. /.