NA Standing Committee’s 24th session wraps up

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the session completed its agenda after two and a half days of working.



He asked for thorough preparations for the upcoming sessions of the NA Standing Committee in August and September as well as a session on lawmaking, and the legislature’s sixth plenary session.



Earlier, deputies had reviewed the NA’s fifth plenary session, and discussed initial preparations for the sixth one.



NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said that in the sixth plenum, the legislative body will consider and approve nine draft laws, and opine on eight others.



The legislature plans to spend 11 days for legislative work; 11 days for important matters, and one and a half days for the opening and closing ceremonies, and passing laws and resolutions. The opening session of this plenum is scheduled for October 23, 2023./.