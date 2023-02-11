NA Standing Committee’s 20th session to open on Feb 13

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend and deliver an opening speech, and take turns to chair the sitting together with NA Vice Chairpersons.

During the session, the committee will look into some major issues with mixed opinions related to the draft Law on Civil Defence, the draft revised Law on Protection of Consumer Rights and the draft amended Law on Electronic Transactions; the draft Decree on personal data protection; the draft Resolution on duties, authority, structure and organization of the NA’s Secretariat; the draft Resolution on emulation and commendation for deputies, NA and NA Standing Committee’s organs, officials and civil servants under the management of the NA Standing Committee.

It will also consider and approve the draft Ordinance on Sanctions of Administrative Violations in State auditing, the draft Resolution guiding the implementation of regulations on NA meetings.

As scheduled, the committee will consider the assignment of portfolios and capital for tasks and projects under the second phase of the socio-economic recovery and development program.

The committee members will mull over reports on the outcomes of the second and third extraordinary meetings of the 15th legislature and the NA’s ombudsman work in December 2022 and January 2023.

They are due to approve the PM’s proposals on appointment and dismissal of Vietnamese ambassadors, and decide on the establishment of several district- and communal-level administrative units of An Giang, Bac Ninh, Bac Kan, Ben Tre, Binh Duong, Dak Lak, Quang Nam, Thai Nguyen, Tra Vinh and Vinh Phuc provinces./.