NA Standing Committee to give feedbacks on numerous laws at 50th session

A view of the 49th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. Photo: The National Assembly

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will consider and give opinions on many laws and resolutions at its 50th session, which is scheduled to last for six days, according to the NA Office.

At this session, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on the draft Law on Press (amended) and the draft Law on Personal Income Tax (amended), the draft Population Law; the draft Law on Disease Prevention; the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Prices; the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Statistics; the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Technology Transfer; the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Urban and Rural Planning; the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Insurance Business; the Law on Construction (amended); and the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Citizen Reception, the Law on Complaints, and the Law on Denunciation.

Other draft laws will also receive comments, including the Law on Tax Administration (amended); the Law on Planning (revised); the Laws on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Geology and Minerals, the Laws on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the laws in agriculture and environment; the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Anti-Corruption; the Law on Digital Transformation; the Law on High Technology (amended); the Law on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Law on Public Debt Management, and the Law on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Law on National Defence Industry, Security and Industrial Mobilisation; and the Law on Investment (amended).

A resolution guiding the determination of the projected structure, composition, and allocation of candidates for People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure; and a resolution on environmental protection tax rates for gasoline, oil, and lubricants in 2026, will be approved at the session.

The National Assembly Standing Committee will review the Government’s reports on socio-economic development, state budget performance, public investment, public debt, and national finance in the last five years; and relevant plans for 2026. It will also comment on the draft summary report of voters’ and citizens’ opinions and recommendations for the 10th session of the 15th legislature.

On key decisions, the NA Standing Committee will provide opinions on settling land lease debts of public service units; adjusting the national master plan in 2021-2030; the Government’s submission on a draft decree on special policies for rocket industry development; the ratification of an agreement in foreign affairs as proposed by the State President; the NA’s resolutions on special mechanisms and policies to implement Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthrough development in education and training; investment proposals for the national target programme to modernise and improve education quality for 2026–2035; and personnel work.

At the session, the NA Standing Committee will give its third-round feedback on preparations for the 10th session of the 15th NA./.