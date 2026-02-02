NA Standing Committee to convene 54th session on February 3

A session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. Photo: VNA

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man will deliver the opening remarks and, together with the NA Vice Chairpersons, will take turns chairing the session.



At the half-day session, the committee will consider and approve two resolutions: one on supplementing several special mechanisms and policies for investment in the construction of Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects; and another on the second adjustment of the structure, composition and number of individuals from central and local agencies, organisations and units to be introduced as candidates for deputies to the 16th National Assembly.



Regarding oversight work, the committee will also review a report on voters’ petitions and aspirations for January./.