NA Standing Committee to convene 24th meeting on July 12

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend, deliver the opening speech, and chair the session with NA Vice Chairpersons.



During the meeting, the NA Standing Committee will discuss the draft laws on road traffic, and on road traffic order and safety.



Participating lawmakers will also consider and approve the committee’s draft resolution on the arrangement of district-level and commune-level administrative units for 2023-2030.



In terms of supervision work, the legislators will opine on reviewing the implementation of an inter-agency resolution on NA deputies’ contact with voters. They will also consider reports on ombudsman services of the NA in May and June; while listening to a report on the standing committee’s preliminary monitoring results regarding the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on renewing the curriculum and textbooks for general education.



The NA’s 5th session will be reviewed at the meeting, with the committee providing initial opinions on preparations for the 6th session./.