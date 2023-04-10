NA Standing Committee to convene 22nd session on April 10-11





During the two-day session, the Committee will discuss the proposed 2024 Law and Ordinance Building Programme, the adjustment of the 2023 Law and Ordinance Building Programme, and the plans to assign agencies to draft and verify the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the law on supervisory activities of the National Assembly and People's Councils.

It will give comments on the proposed supervisory programmes of the NA and the Committee for 2024, consider the report on the NA’s ombudsman work in March 2023, consider the report by the NA’s supervision groups on “the mobilisation, management, and use of resources for COVID-19 prevention and control and the implementation of policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine”, and consider the report on reviewing legal documents in the fields under the responsibility of the Ethnic Affairs Council and the NA’s committees.

The Committee will also talk about the preparation for the 5th meeting and the conclusion of the 4th extraordinary meeting of the 15th NA, and give opinions on the use of specific technical means and equipment to detect administrative violations in the fisheries sector./.