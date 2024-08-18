NA Standing Committee to commence 36th meeting on August 19

During the meeting, the committee will scrutinise the draft revised Electricity Law, a draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations, another on amendments and supplements to the Law on Officers of the Vietnam People’s Army, and the draft Law on the People’s Air Defence.



Participants will consider and make decisions on the addition of a draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Health Insurance along with the draft Law on Disease Prevention to the law and ordinance building programme.



They will look into the supervisory delegation’s report and vote on the NA Standing Committee’s resolution on the specialised supervision over the implementation of policies and legislation on reforming the organisation and management system and improve the performance of public non-business units during 2018 - 2023.



A report on the NA’s settlement of people’s opinions and aspirations in July will also come under discussion, the NA Office said.



The committee is set to discuss the organisation of an NA forum on supervisory activities, a draft supervision plan, and a draft report by the NA Standing Committee on the implementation of policies and legislation on developing and using human resources, especially high-quality ones, to meet socio-economic development requirements.



Particularly, a question-and-answer session will be held in one and a half days and broadcast live on television and radio channels.



In addition, participants will consider and approve the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment of Vietnamese ambassadors. They are also expected to deliberate and make decisions about the increase of this year’s state budget estimates for the Ministry of Health; the arrangement of district- and communal-level administrative units of Can Tho city and Ninh Thuan and Phu Yen provinces in the 2023 - 2025 period; along with a draft resolution stipulating some contents related to the NA Standing Committee’s resolutions on the classification of urban areas, the standards and classification of administrative units, and the arrangement of district- and communal-level administrative units in the 2023 - 2030 period to serve the arrangement of urban areas as administrative units in the 2023 - 2025 period, according to the NA Office./.