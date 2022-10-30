Making news
NA Standing Committee reviews feedback on two draft laws
The draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (revised) and the draft Inspection Law (revised) were tabled for discussion at the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly.
The committee members and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam agreed on the need to continue review, adjust and collect feedback from NA deputies on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, especially the contents regarding financial autonomy and management at health facilities.
For the draft Inspection Law (revised), the full-time legislators looked into regulations on the establishment of inspection agencies, operational financing and the issuance of inspection conclusions./.