NA Standing Committee convenes 54th session

A Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the session. Photo: VNA

The 54th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on February 3 under the chair by NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



In his opening remarks, the top legislator said this is the final session before the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday, held amid nationwide celebrations of the successful 14th National Party Congress and the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2026).



According to the NA Chairman, the 54th session was held over half a day, focusing on approving a resolution on additional special mechanisms and policies for the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project; reviewing the NA’s report on citizens’ petitions in January; and receiving a preliminary report on the draft amendments to the Capital Law; and approving the second adjustment to the structure, composition, and number of people from central and local agencies and units nominated for the 16th NA.



The NA leader noted that although few items were discussed, each was significant, addressing energy security, sustainable development goals, and preparations for the 16th NA elections.



The NA Chairman urged the drafting and appraisal agencies to work closely and focus intensively on preparations to ensure the timely and high-quality completion of legislative dossiers, emphasising that no work should be deferred to the session in April.



He stressed that bills scheduled for the first session of the 16th NA must have their dossiers completed for the NA Standing Committee’s review by the session in March at the latest, allowing sufficient time to finalise documents and comply with the legal deadline for distribution to deputies under the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents.



Some recently enacted laws have revealed gaps that could create implementation challenges, therefore Chairman Man called on the NA's Ethnic Council and committees to work with the Government and relevant ministries to promptly review and address these issues through decrees and guiding circulars, ensuring coherence, minimising bottlenecks, and protecting the legitimate rights of citizens and businesses.



The NA leader urged agencies to turn the 14th National Party Congress’s resolutions into concrete actions, addressing weaknesses in implementation. Heads of agencies were requested to take direct responsibility for their tasks, ensuring programmes and plans of the NA and its Standing Committee are implemented effectively and coherently from the start of the 16th NA term.



Immediately following Man’s opening remarks, the NA Standing Committee, under the chair of Vice NA Chairman Le Minh Hoan, reviewed and provided guidance on the session’s agenda./.