NA Standing Committee concludes 48th session

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers the closing remarks at the 48th session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 48th session on August 13 afternoon after three days of sitting.

In his closing remarks, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted that the committee had reviewed and given opinions on 17 items through direct discussion, alongside several items considered in writing, preparing key matters for the NA's 10th session.

Chairman Man noted that this was the first session to implement certain new provisions of the committee’s working regulations. Only items meeting all necessary conditions were included on the official agenda, eliminating repeated adjustment requests from agencies.

He praised government bodies for their close coordination with the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and other relevant committees, as well as their meticulous preparations and high sense of responsibility. This ensured all items were thoroughly examined, conclusions were clear and broadly agreed upon, and decision-making timelines were shortened.

The NA Chairman said the session focused on reviewing and providing feedback on six draft laws previously discussed by the legislature, as well as giving initial opinions on seven draft laws to be submitted for adoption at the NA’s 10th session.

The committee agreed to submit two contents to the NA for consideration: a special investment policy for the construction of Gia Binh International Airport, and the use of local budgets to support certain domestic investment projects under the government's authority.

Noting that the NA’s upcoming 10th session will both review and decide on the agenda of the year-end regular meeting and serve as the final session of the current term, Chairman Man stressed that preparations for the committee's future meetings, especially the September sitting – a key stage for reviewing contents for the 10th session – will be both demanding and crucial.

Regarding election preparations, the top legislator urged relevant agencies to promptly finalise draft guidance documents on consultations and candidate nominations for submission to the NA Standing Committee on schedule.

He stressed the need for a thorough legal review to ensure compliance with current law and alignment with the Party's directives. At the same time, agencies should closely coordinate with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and relevant ministries, sectors to develop detailed implementation plans and proactively prepare solutions to address any practical issues or obstacles that may arise, the Chairman said./.