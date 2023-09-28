NA Standing Committee concludes 26th session

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the committee has completed all tasks in the session’s working programme, with a focus on preparations for the 6th sitting of the 15th NA.

At the session, the committee gave opinions on seven draft laws and two draft resolutions. Among them, two draft laws will be presented to the NA’s 6th session for approval, namely the revised land law and the revised law on credit organisations.

The committee also scrutinized reports of the NA’s supervision team on the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on three national target programmes on new-style rural area building for 2021-2025, poverty reduction for 2021-2025, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority regions for 2021-2030.

The committee considered a number of reports and proposals to be submitted to the NA at the 6th session, which will open in three weeks.

The NA Standing Committee will convene again in October to consider preparations for the NA’s 6th session./.