NA prepares for political system reform in 2025

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) Party Delegation, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man chaired the second meeting of the Steering Committee tasked with reviewing the implementation of the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution on several issues regarding the continued reform and reorganisation of political system to ensure it is lean, effective, and efficient, in Hanoi on December 16.

Man, who is also head of the Steering Committee, announced that in February 2025, the NA will hold the 9th extraordinary session to discuss and decide on the apparatus of NA agencies, those under the NA Standing Committee, and Government agencies after restructuring.

The agenda will also include deliberations on amendments and supplements to key legislation, including the Law on the NA Organisation, the Law on Government Organisation, and the Law on Local Administration Organisation, he said, noting these discussions are pivotal for making informed decisions on the restructuring and streamlining of the political system.

Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Thanh Hai presented a draft report on the implementation of the Resolution and the draft proposal for restructuring and streamlining agencies under the NA Standing Committee and the NA Office. Following the merger and streamlining process, it is expected that the number of units within them will be reduced by more than 30%.

Chairman Man stressed the importance of ensuring that officials, public servants, and employees clearly understand this reform as a revolutionary step toward streamlining the organisational structure of the political system. Urgent reviews, amendments, and supplements must be made to relevant laws, resolutions, and policies, particularly those concerning incentives for public servants, he said./.