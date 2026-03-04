NA, People’s Council elections: Hue ready for polls

Main streets in Hue city are decorated with banners and propaganda posters promoting the upcoming elections. Photo: VNA

The central city of Hue has completed key preparations to ensure that elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are conducted safely, seriously and effectively.

The municipal Election Committee comprises 34 members, while election committees at 40 communes and wards have 660 members. The city has also established four election boards for the NA election with 66 members, 14 boards for the city-level People’s Council election with 196 members, and 228 others for the commune- and ward-level People’s Council election with 2,843 members.

Following consultation rounds, Hue has finalised a list of 17 candidates for the National Assembly, including three nominated by central agencies, 89 candidates for the city People’s Council, and 1,343 candidates for commune- and ward-level People’s Councils.

As of March 3, all 40 communes and wards had set up 676 polling stations, including 15 separate stations at armed forces units and medical facilities. The city has more than one million voters. Voter lists have been publicly posted since February 3, 2026 at commune and ward People’s Committee offices and community venues for review and verification.

At Polling Station No. 11, preparations have been basically completed, with ballot boxes, voting booths, ballots and posted lists of voters and candidates in place. Authorities are continuing to review voter lists to ensure ballots are distributed accurately.

Nguyen Thi Ai Van, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hue city, said the establishment of election committees and boards has been carried out on schedule and in line with the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.

The city has also stepped up communications to raise public awareness of the significance of the elections, as well as citizens’ rights and obligations. Despite a tight schedule coinciding with the Lunar New Year or Tet holiday, consultation conferences were held in a serious, democratic and law-abiding manner, she added./.