NA passes resolution on law, ordinance making programme

Accordingly, the legislature decided to include a law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Land Law, the Housing Law, the Real Estate Business Law, and the Law on Credit Institutions, and a resolution on value added tax reduction into the 2024 programme.



The draft law on digital technology industry and the draft revised law on electricity are expected to be scrutinised at the NA’s eighth session in October.



Under the 2025 programme, the legislature is scheduled to approve 12 laws and one resolution during its ninth meeting in May 2025. Another 10 bills will also be tabled for discussion on this occasion.



The NA will approve 10 laws at its 10th meeting, slated for October 2025.



According to the NA Standing Committee, the Land Law 2024, the Housing Law 2023 and the Real Estate Business Law 2023 are expected to create momentum for socio-economic development in the new period thanks to their new regulations.



Therefore, once put in place, they will contribute to improving the efficiency of land management, exploitation and use, and promoting healthy, stable and sustainable development of the real estate market, as well as housing development, especially social housing for workers and low-income