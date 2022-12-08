NA leader’s trip to Australia, New Zealand yield fruits: Official

The freshly-ended trip to Australia and New Zealand by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue helped strengthen cooperation between the legislative bodies of Vietnam and the two countries, contributing to promoting bilateral partnership in various fields as well as coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums, said Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.



Ha said that during the top legislator’s visit to Australia, the two sides discussed various issues in the bilateral strategic partnership, from politics, diplomacy to defence, security, trade, investment, education-training, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



Particularly, the Vietnamese NA leader underlined that labour cooperation is a priority of Vietnam, stressing that Vietnam is willing to send holiday workers to Australia. Alongside, the two sides also agreed to promote cooperation in issues of global concern such as digital transformation, climate change and just energy transition, said Ha.



He said that Vietnam and Australia also shared common interest in peace, security and cooperation in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, including the ASEAN and the Mekong sub-region.



Ha said that regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two sides signed a new cooperation agreement on the promotion of their ties in the new period after lifting up their ties from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership, while affirming their commitments to working together towards a strategic comprehensive partnership.



NA Chairman Hue emphasised that political and diplomatic relationship is a foundation, while the trade and investment cooperation is a motivation, and the people-to-people contact is a catalyst for the promotion of the Vietnam-Australia relations to a new height in the time to come.



The two sides shared interest to discuss the contents of the bilateral relations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.



Meanwhile, during his visit to New Zealand, the first by a Vietnamese NA leader to New Zealand after 18 years, Chairman Hue had various high-level activities, including talks with his counterpart, and a meeting with the Governor-General of New Zealand.



Vietnam is the only strategic partnership of New Zealand in Southeast Asia, he said, adding that the bilateral relations have been promoted strongly, especially in economy, trade and investment.



Leaders of the two sides shared the determination and wish to further bolster their partnership in trade and investment. Vietnam held two forums in education, and economic, trade and investment cooperation in the country. At the economic forum, NA Chairman Hue witnessed the exchange of an agreement between the two governments, which included Vietnam’s opening of market for New Zealand’s pumpkins and strawberries. Earlier during the New Zealand PM’s visit to Vietnam, New Zealand also announced its opening of door for Vietnamese pomelos and limes, said Ha.



He held that the opening of market for each other farm produce will help farmers of the two countries expand their production, contributing to increasing two-way trade.



Regarding the cooperation potential between Vietnam and Australia and New Zealand, Ha said that after a new cooperation between the parliaments of Vietnam and Australia was signed with new and in-depth contents, the external relations agencies of the two sides will work together to specify the deal, while sharing experience in law and institution building regarding issues of global concern such as climate change, sustainable development, digital transformation and just energy transition.



For New Zealand, Vietnam hopes to sign a cooperation agreement between the two parliaments to create a legal framework for the promotion and deepening of their parliamentary partnership, contributing to strengthening political trust and mutual understanding and optimising the bilateral strategic partnership, Ha said.