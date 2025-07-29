NA leader’s Geneva trip advances Vietnam’s legislative diplomacy

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse meet with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, the Embassy of Vietnam, and the Vietnamese community in Switzerland on July 27. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man's attendance at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, marks an important milestone in parliamentary diplomacy, contributing to strengthening Vietnam's legislative ties with other countries, a Vietnamese diplomat has stated.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Switzerland on the threshold of the top legislator’s working trip, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, emphasised that the conference will help shape strategic policies and global parliamentary cooperation in addressing challenges amid current global uncertainties.

Dung affirmed that Chairman Man’s participation offers Vietnam a valuable opportunity to continue its active and responsible contributions to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)’s agenda and help advance IPU-UN cooperation. The trip demonstrates Vietnam’s commitment to multilateralism, particularly as the UN and other multilateral mechanisms face mounting challenges, he said, adding that it also reflects the Vietnamese legislative body’s sense of responsibility for joining collective efforts to address global issues.



It serves as an opportunity for Vietnam to reaffirm its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, diversification of relations, and deep international integration, Dung stressed.



He noted that Chairman Man’s attendance and address at the conference’s general debate underscore the rising profile of the Vietnamese NA in the international arena, its commitment to addressing global challenges, and its message of a dynamic, proactive Vietnam dedicated to integration and cooperation for peace, justice, and shared prosperity.



According to the diplomat, this working trip will help strengthen the cooperative ties between Vietnam's legislature and the parliaments of IPU member countries, while also advancing the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Switzerland. It also offers Vietnam an opportunity to learn from other countries in lawmaking and national policy oversight. Vietnam can also share its development experience, particularly in building a socialist rule-of-law state and implementing sustainable development goals, thus garnering international support for its development and integration priorities.



Dung spotlighted the significance of the theme of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament “A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice, and prosperity for all,” saying that this underscores the role played by parliaments of countries in promoting multilateralism, dialogue, and cooperation to build a peaceful, just, and prosperous world for all people — an aspiration and commitment that Vietnam has consistently pursued.



The Vietnamese NA Chairman is scheduled to deliver a speech at the plenary session, highlighting Vietnam’s contributions to promoting peace, sustainable development, and multilateral cooperation. The Vietnamese delegation will participate in thematic discussions focusing on the involvement of women and youth in parliaments, as well as on enhancing international cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. They will also contribute to the conference's Joint Declaration, affirming Vietnam's stances on key international issues.



On the sidelines of the event, the top Vietnamese legislator will hold bilateral meetings to strengthen parliamentary ties with strategic partners, key counterparts, and traditional friends.



Regarding the NA’s role in promoting friendship and cooperation, and raising Vietnam’s international position, Dung affirmed that parliamentary diplomacy is a key pillar of Vietnam’s overall foreign policy, alongside Party and State diplomacy, helping to expand its network of partners and garner international support for the country’s national development and defence.



The NA’s external activities not only help strengthen bilateral and multilateral friendship and cooperation, but also affirm Vietnam’s role and position in the international community, the diplomat said.



Vietnam consistently upholds the stance of resolving disputes through peaceful measures, with respect for international law and the UN Charter. Through multilateral mechanisms such as the IPU, ASEAN, and the UN, Vietnam has actively contributed to building global consensus and promoting cooperation for a world of peace, justice, and sustainable development, Dung noted./.