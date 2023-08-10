NA leader visits Iran House of Innovation and Technology

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Iran House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) in Tehran on August 9, as part of his ongoing visit to the Middle-East country.



Welcoming Hue and the Vietnamese NA delegation, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and IHIT leaders affirmed that Vietnam is one of the important partners of Iran in the region, and showed their hope to continue to reinforce and boost cooperation with Vietnam in all fields, especially economy, trade, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



They highlighted innovation, science and technology cooperation as the top priority in the partnership between the two countries.



IHIT leaders also expressed interest to promote the agency’s collaboration with Vietnam in technology and innovation.



For his part, Hue underlined that the Vietnam-Iran relationship is growing on the foundation of mutual trust and diverse economic cooperation, with plenty of potential, adding Vietnam is paying great attention to digital transformation and digital economy, and striving to turn research institutions and universities into innovation hubs.



IHIT leaders said they hope Vietnam and Iran will exploit their cooperation potential in high technology, innovation, nano technology, biotechnology, as well as satellite microelectronics research.



Following the Vietnamese NA leader’s suggestion, IHIT will make a plan to strengthen research and update on Vietnam’s science-technology and innovation areas.



Hue pledged that the NA and Government of Vietnam will always accompany with and create all favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including those from Iran, to effectively operate in Vietnam.



The IHIT is one of the leading regional organisations for the research, promotion and export of innovative and high-tech Iranian products and services. Currently, it has branches in China, Russia, Türkiye, Kenya and Syria, providing infrastructure and platforms, and connecting businesses, investors, researchers, producers and start-ups in the field of technology and innovation./.