NA leader sets key priorities for committees, office in 2026

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (centre) addresses at the working session with the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs on February 23. Photo: VNA

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs, the Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, and the NA Office on February 23, the first working day after the nine-day Tet holiday.



At a working session with the Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs, the top legislator praised its contributions to the NA’s achievements in law-building, supreme supervision and decision making on important national issues last year. He highlighted the committee’s effective implementation of the NA Standing Committee's Plan No. 81/KH-UBTVQH15 to realise the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 19-KL/TW on orientations for the 15th-tenure NA’s law-building programme.



He noted that the committee has stayed united and responsible, worked proactively, ensured documents were high-quality and on time, and pushed for digital transformation.



For 2026, Chairman Man requested the committee to devise an action plan to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, prepare thoroughly for the election of deputies to the 16th-tenure NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and get ready for the first session of the new NA, particularly personnel affairs and legal system improvement.



He asked the committee to enhance coordination with the Ethnic Council and other committees of the NA to ensure uniformity.



Stressing the need to raise the sense of responsibility in law drafting among ministries and sectors and in bill verification among NA agencies, he demanded stronger supervision of the enforcement of laws, decrees and circulars in 2026, warning that poor performance would undermine the longevity of legislation.



Extending New Year wishes to the Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, the top legislator congratulated it on the successful ceremony marking its 80th founding anniversary (March 4, 1946–2026), and on the second-class Independence Order.



He described the committee as one of the most active amid a heavy workload, noting that in 2025, it presided over the appraisal and submission of 66 items to the NA and its Standing Committee. These provided a prerequisite for achieving double-digit growth during 2026–2030 and implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.



Regarding tasks for 2026, he told the committee to closely follow the Party Congress Resolution to build its action plan, with a focus on key economic and financial issues for 2026–2030, including socio-economic development plans, budgetary and financial plans, public investment, and foreign debt management, to help ensure growth, macroeconomic stability and social security.



Supervision, he stressed, must be focused and effective, with a diversified set of information sources and regular reporting to NA leaders on economic, financial and budgetary developments to support institutional perfection, remove bottlenecks, and mobilise resources for growth.



Meeting later with the NA Office, Chairman Man noted that in 2025, the parliament passed 89 laws and many important resolutions, with the office making significant contributions.



With tasks ahead remaining heavy, he asked the office to prioritise the political and ideological work, reorganise its apparatus and improve the quality of advisory and support services.



Regarding preparations for the 2026–2031 election, he urged close coordination with the Office of the National Election Council to ensure the successful organisation of the election and the first session of the 16th-tenure NA.



Emphasising that unity is key to success, the NA Chairman expressed confidence that the NA Office will continue to uphold solidarity and flexibility to fulfil all assigned tasks./.