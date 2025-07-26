NA leader praises Morocco – Vietnam Friendship Association's contributions to bilateral ties

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) receives Mustapha El Ktiri, President of the Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA), in Rabat on the morning of July 26 (local time). Photo: VNA

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with Mustapha El Ktiri, President of the Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA), in Rabat on the morning of July 26 (local time), as part of the Vietnamese top legislator's ongoing official visit to Morocco.



The NA Chairman expressed his pleasure at leading a high-level Vietnamese delegation to Morocco on behalf of the Party and State leaders, and at the opportunity to meet with the President and members of the association – long-time Moroccan friends who have consistently shown affection and solidarity with Vietnam.



He underlined the historical closeness between the two nations, despite geographical distance, noting their shared aspirations for freedom, peace, and national liberation.



During Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation, many Moroccan soldiers, inspired by Vietnam’s just cause under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh, defected from colonial forces and joined the Vietnamese resistance. Some of them later stayed on to contribute to the country's post-war reconstruction and development, he noted.



The Vietnamese NA leader affirmed that this legacy of mutual support during wartime has laid a strong foundation for enduring friendship and cooperation. Political trust between the two countries continues to deepen, with both sides looking forward to celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 – a landmark moment in bilateral ties.



He highlighted Morocco as Vietnam’s second-largest trade partner in North Africa. Bilateral trade exceeded 300 million USD in 2024, and in just the first five months of 2025, the figure had already surpassed 320 million USD, signalling substantial untapped market potential for both sides, he said.



The NA Chairman praised the Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Association for its close coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco in organising various diplomatic events and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community and people of Vietnamese descent living and working in Morocco.

He described the Association as a vital bridge for bilateral friendship, noting its efforts to promote Vietnamese culture and heritage through projects such as the building of Vietnam Gate in Morocco and the Morocco Gate in Vietnam—cultural landmarks aimed at preserving shared memories for future generations.



Applauding the results of MVFA President El Ktiri’s visit to Vietnam in October 2024, NA Chairman Man proposed the association and its Vietnamese peer continue discussions on signing a memorandum of understanding to formalise cooperation activities, especially in the fields of culture, education, economics, trade, and investment.



He noted his successful meetings with Morocco’s Prime Minister, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speaker of the House of Councillors.



In those discussions, both sides agreed on the need to enhance political trust and parliamentary diplomacy, but also acknowledged that economic and trade cooperation remains modest relative to its potential. NA Chairman Man emphasised that the high-level Vietnamese delegation, comprising leaders from the National Assembly, Government, ministries, and localities, was keen to explore investment opportunities in Morocco across industry, agriculture, commerce, and services.



For his part, MVFA President El Ktiri welcomed the visit by NA Chairman Man and the high-level delegation, viewing it as a continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries and a catalyst for further cooperation in all sectors.



He agreed with the Vietnamese NA leader's assessment of Morocco–Vietnam relations and expressed delight at their positive trajectory, particularly in trade and investment.



He said that the Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Association was founded in 2017 to strengthen people-to-people ties. Vietnam has also established its own Vietnam–Morocco Friendship Association, and both organisations have been actively working to advance common goals. He said he hopes the two sides would increase exchanges leading up to the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.



Paying tribute to the historical legacies shared by the two nations, especially in their struggles for national liberation, El Ktiri said many Moroccan researchers have compiled documents and published works to preserve these collective memories.



He pledged to continue working closely with Vietnamese authorities to further promote and deepen bilateral cooperation./.