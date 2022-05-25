NA discusses amended draft laws on medical check-up and treatment, cinematography

Continuing the working agenda of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s third session, deputies on May 25 morning discussed in groups the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022, the 2020 State budget balance, and the practice of thrift and wastefulness prevention in 2021.



The implementation of the 14th NA’s Resolution 42/2017/QH14, dated June 21, 2017, on piloting the settlement of bad debts of credit institutions and the extension of the time limit for application of all provisions of this resolution were also tabled.



In the afternoon, the National Assembly will listen to Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long’s report on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended), and a verification report on this draft law delivered by Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh.



The making of the draft law aims to address shortcomings and limitations of the 2009 Law on Medical Examination and Treatment and solve new arising problems to develop and improve the quality of health services. The draft law includes 10 chapters and 102 articles, one more chapter than the existing one.



Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh is scheduled to deliver a report explaining, acquiring and adjusting the draft Law on Cinematography (amended) in the afternoon sitting.



The deputies will also discuss in groups some contents which receive different opinions on the draft law./.