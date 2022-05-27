Making news
NA deputies spend all day debating draft laws
In the morning, they looked into a proposal on the draft Law on Inspection (amended), and a report assessing the bill, along with another report acquiring feedback on the draft Law on Mobile Police.
The deputies then discussed in groups contentious contents of the draft Law on Mobile Police.
During the afternoon sitting, they continued their group discussions on the draft Law on Inspection (amended), and the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended).
On May 27, the legislators are scheduled to opine about other draft revised laws, including the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, the Law on Emulation and Reward, the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control and the Law on Insurance Business./.