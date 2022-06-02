NA deputies discuss curbing petrol prices, settling bad debts

Ensuring flexibility in curbing rising petrol prices and settling bad debts of credit institutions were scrutinised by National Assembly deputies on June 1 at a debate on the implementation of socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 during the legislature's ongoing third session.



NA deputy Bui Manh Khoa from Thanh Hoa province suggested the NA assign its Standing Committee to adjust the special and value-added tax rates on petrol prices in 2022 to ensure flexibility in curbing rising petrol prices, thus contributing to curbing inflation.



The tax reduction may affect State budget revenue, however, he said that it can be offset by earnings from crude oil exports.



He added that currently, the Government is controlling the domestic petrol prices in line with those of the world.



Given the complicated development in the world situation, it is forecast that oil prices will continue to increase or maintain at a high level, thereby surging the prices of all kinds of products, affecting people's income and living conditions, Khoa said. Recently, the NA Standing Committee has decided to cut the environmental protection tax on petroleum products by 50 percent.



Regarding Government’s Resolution No. 42/2017/QH14 on piloting the settlement of credit institutions' bad debts, deputy Le Dao An Xuan from Phu Yen province said the extension of the entire content of the resolution does not meet its original goals.



He said that it is necessary to consider expanding the subjects covered by the resolution as well as supplementing regulations on the handling of bad debts that have no collateral as well as set forth solutions to deal with specific types of bad debts.



Deputy Nguyen Viet Ha from Tuyen Quang province suggested the Government continue to direct relevant ministries and agencies to finalise and implement guiding documents on the implementation of the resolution, aiming to fix shortcomings in the enforcement in the past time./.