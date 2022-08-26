NA Council for Ethnic Affairs meet to prepare for upcoming NA session

The Council for Ethnic Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) held its fourth meeting in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 25 to prepare for the upcoming 4th session of the 15th NA and consider several important matters.



The two-day meeting will discuss the orientation for a plan on the NA’s supreme supervision of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions in 2021-2030.



The council will also analyse and assess the implementation of policies on ethnic affairs in the first eight months of this year, and the progress of the masterplan and phase one of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions in 2021-2025.



On August 25 morning, Deputy Minister-Vice Chairman of the Government’s Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs (CEMA) Y Vinh Tor presented a report, affirming that since 2021, most policies on ethnic affairs have been integrated into the the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions in 2021-2030, which helped improve the living conditions for ethnic people, and ensure social welfare and equal development among target areas and ethnic groups.



The report also pointed out outstanding problems, including the slow issuance of guidance and mechanism for allocating capital for the national target programme, the limited budget for some projects and policies related to ethnic people.



The council’s members stressed the need to clarify the responsibility of ministries, sectors and localities in handling “bottlenecks” in implementing ethnic policies.



They asked the CEMA to mobilise capital from all possible sources, particularly ODA and preferential loan to implement the national target programme, while mobilizing more capital from enterprises, organisations and individuals./.