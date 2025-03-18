NA Chairman’s spouse meets ASEAN women’s group in Hanoi

Participants tour the NA’s Tradition Hall (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, Spouse of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, held a meeting with the ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) at the National Assembly building on March 17 on the occasion of month marking International Women’s Day.

The gathering was attended by the AWCH's Honorary President Vu Thi Bich Ngoc, female ambassadors, ambassadors' spouses, and representatives from ASEAN embassies.

Participants toured the NA’s Tradition Hall, which showcases photos and documents on the NA's development in periods, and explored an archaeological display area beneath the building featuring vestiges of the ancient Thang Long citadel’s rich cultural and architectural heritage.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and members of the ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, AWCH members introduced the group’s mission and activities. Founded in 2015 alongside the establishment of the ASEAN Community, the AWCH aims to connect ASEAN women and partners while promoting ASEAN’s identity globally. Initially composed of ASEAN member states, the group has expanded with the participation of representatives from 19 ASEAN partner nations.

Over the years, the AWCH has launched diverse initiatives, including ASEAN Family Day, ASEAN Food Festivals, and various charity programmes supporting disadvantaged women and children. The group has received strong support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior leaders’ spouses. Notably, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of the Party General Secretary, recently accepted an invitation to serve as the AWCH’s "Honorary Guest" in recognition of the group’s contributions to the ASEAN community.

Singaporean Ambassador’s spouse Sujatha Ramachandra highlighted the AWCH’s role in promoting ASEAN’s dynamic and diverse culture worldwide, contributing to realising the bloc’s common vision of solidarity, progress, peace and prosperity.

As 2025 marks a decade since the ASEAN Community’s formation and the AWCH’s establishment, the group's members reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a people-centred ASEAN.

The event concluded with a Vietnamese tea introduction, where a tea artisan hihglighted the cultural significance of Vietnamese tea as a symbol of connection, harmony, and tradition.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga presented traditional Vietnamese gifts to AWCH members, expressing her hope that the group will continue to thrive and honour the contributions of ASEAN women, not only as strong supporters but also as proactive changemakers working for their communities and beyond./.