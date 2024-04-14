NA Chairman's China visit practically contributes to bilateral ties: Deputy FM

Vietnam's commitment to a strong relationship with China was once again demonstrated by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to the neighbouring country, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu has said.

Talking with the press right after the top legislator wrapped up the trip on April 12, Vu said the visit took place at a time when the relations between the two Parties and two nations have seen many positive development, especially following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong’s historical visit to China in November 2022 and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam in December 2023.

It was the first visit by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader since the two nations announced the enhancement of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he said, adding that it reflected a desire to concretise common perceptions, commitments and agreements reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, contributing positively to the development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for the benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The visit not only contributed to the cooperative ties between the two legislatures but also the overall relationship between the two Parties and countries in various fields, including politics, national defence-security, practical cooperation, especially in economy, trade, investment, transport connectivity, multilateral coordination, people-to-people exchanges, and the control and settlement of differences at sea in accordance with the six major directions agreed upon by the top leaders.

About notable achievements during the visit, Vu highlighted the enhancement in political trust and revitalised cooperation between the two legislatures, with the signing of a new cooperation agreement which establishes an inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanism co-chaired by the Chairman of the Vietnamese NA and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.



A series of activities led by the NA Chairman and delegation members, including leaders from various localities and business communities of both countries in Beijing, Shanghai and Yunnan, have created practical cooperation opportunities and raised mutual understanding, he said.

The diplomat held that the visit facilitated the exchange of valuable experiences in the NA's affairs in service of socio-economic development.

With numerous practical achievements, the visit marked a significant step forward in the bilateral relations, demonstrating the critical and practical contributions of the legislative bodies to the overall development of the ties between the two Parties and countries, Vu concluded./.