Making news
NA Chairman works with Hai Phong city's Party Committee
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man asked the northern port city of Hai Phong to further improve its business environment, reform administrative procedures and raise its competitiveness during his working session with the municipal Party Committee on July 17.
At the meeting, the top legislator highlighted the city’s strategic geopolitical - economic - military position, with the two island districts of Cat Hai and Bach Long Vi.
The Politburo has issued a resolution on building and developing Hai Phong by 2030, with a vision to 2045, while the NA adopted another on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for its development, he continued, calling the documents the lodestar for local authorities in management.
Man lauded the city’s stable political system, as well as its performance in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, socio-economic development, and national defence and security.
In the first half of this year, the local economy grew 10.32%, nearly doubling the national average, and ranking fifth nationwide, and first among the five centrally-run cities, Man elaborated.
The leader, however, pointed to limitations in Hai Phong such as low public investment disbursement rate, sluggish compensation, resettlement and land reclamation, and others in the implementation of the specific mechanisms and policies.
Given this, he asked the city to drastically put in place relevant documents, stressing the three pillars of seaport - logistics services; green, smart, modern industry; and international marine tourism centre in its planning.
Besides, Hai Phong should work to enhance the connectivity of the Hanoi - Hai Phong - Quang Ninh triangle region in accordance with the Politburo’s Resolution 30, the chief legislator said.
Apart from raising the efficiency of natural resources and environment management, the city needs to step up decentralisation, promote the responsibility of heads of agencies, tighten disciplines, and reform the operation of its delegation of NA deputies, and the municipal People’s Council.
He emphasised preparations for the elections of deputies to all-level People's Councils for 2026 – 2031, and the 16th legislature, with attention paid to personnel quality.
On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947-2024), Man and his entourage visited a Heroic Vietnamese Mother in Dong Son commune, and a war invalid in Kenh Giang commune, Thuy Nguyen district.
Later the same day, he attended a ceremony to open to traffic Ben Rung Bridge linking Hai Phong city’s Thuy Nguyen district and neighbouring Quang Ninh province’s Quang Yen township./.