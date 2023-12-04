NA Chairman witnesses signing of cooperation deal between Vietnamese, Lao airlines

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Vietjet Air of Vietnam and Lao Airlines, and the announcement of a new air route linking Vientiane and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam at Wattay International Airport in the capital city of Laos on December 4.



Under the deal, the two airlines start a comprehensive partnership in transporting passengers and goods as well as in technical activities, aircraft repair and maintenance, and aviation human resource training.



The Vientiane-HCM City will be launched in February 2024 with four return flights each week, taking one hour and 45 minute each leg. The new route is hoped to help promote trade, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries, helping bolster the traditional ties between Vietnam and Laos.



NA Chairman Hue also visited a hangar of Vietjet Air at the airport.

The Vietnamese NA leader arrived at Wattay International Airport earlier on the day, starting his working trip in Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit./.