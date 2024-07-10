NA Chairman welcomes world audit leaders on SAV’s 30th anniversary

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and delegates (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 9 for leaders of national audit institutions and international organisations attending a ceremony marking the 30th founding anniversary of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV).

Man highlighted the SAV’s continuous innovation and growth over the past three decades, noting its role as an important body of the Party and State in inspecting and overseeing the management and use of public finances and assets, while also preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and negative practices.

He expressed delight that the SAV has established and maintained close ties with national audit institutions worldwide and international organisations, serving as an active member of global and regional audit organisations via forums, conferences and workshops to share experience.

Hailing proposals and solutions contributed by audit institutions at a workshop held by the SAV the same day, Man underlined they are resources for the SAV to apply in Vietnam in specific circumstances.

The NA Chairman expressed his wish for the SAV to continue to serve as a crucial bridge contributing to the common development of the public audit community both regionally and globally. He also called on international audit organisations to support the SAV in fulfilling its tasks entrusted by Vietnamese Party and State leaders, as well as its responsibilities to the international community.

The host underscored the need for continued innovation and improvement in audit activities to ensure that the SAV can better meet the requirements of the new period and contribute to national sustainable development.

Auditor General of South Africa AGSA Tsakani Maluleke said the international state audit community is closely interconnected, consistently supporting, exchanging, and learning from each other's experience to ensure all state audit institutions develop together and promote transparency and good governance.

Commending the SAV’s significant contributions to the international community of supreme audit institutions and activities of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), she said the SAV plays a crucial role in the ASEAN Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) and the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), especially when it served as the Chair of ASOSAI for the 2018-2021 tenure.

She affirmed that the support of various agencies, including the NA, is crucial in providing resources for state audit institutions to perform their challenging tasks effectively./.