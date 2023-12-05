NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets with Party General Secretary, President of Laos

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) has a meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on December 4. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on December 4, as part of his trip to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit and visit Laos.



Hue took the occasion to propose that Vietnam and Laos closely coordinate and seriously implement their high-level agreements, and well prepare for meetings between their high-ranking leaders and for the 46th Meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.



Highly appreciating recent outcomes in the Vietnam-Laos relations, which has seen significant contributions of their legislative bodies, the Lao leader recommended the nations continue to coordinate in resolving issues remained and make breakthroughs in their economy-trade-investment cooperation, transforming these areas in terms of quality to be commensurate with their political relationship. He said the sides need suitable policy mechanisms to boost their bilateral trade and investment and connect their economies.



Sisoulith hoped that Vietnam would continue to encourage its enterprises to expand investment and business in Laos, prioritising such sectors as energy, transport connectivity, and minerals.



The two leaders affirmed Vietnam and Laos will continue their close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, especially the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.



Hue stated that Vietnam always supports and is ready to provide maximum assistance for Laos to successfully assume its 2024 role as the chair of ASEAN and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, helping enhance the country’s role and position in the region and the world./.