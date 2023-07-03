NA Chairman stresses sustainable development target for Hanoi

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue emphasised the target of even, comprehensive, and sustainable development for Hanoi while addressing the 12th session of its 16th People’s Council that opened on July 3. He highly valued the capital city’s political determination and efforts to surmount difficulties and fuel economic recovery and development.



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and head of the city's NA deputy delegation Dinh Tien Dung delivered a report showing that in the first half of 2023, the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) rose 5.97%, 1.6 times higher than the national average. Total state budget revenue increased 22.9% year on year to 220.1 trillion VND (9.31 billion USD). The number of international tourist arrivals surged over 6-fold from a year earlier. Meanwhile, Hanoi attracted nearly 2.27 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), surpassing the figure of the entire 2022. The development of socio-economic infrastructure has been stepped up, especially Ring Road 4 project.



The top legislator asked Hanoi to press on with tackling bottlenecks and perfecting regulations to facilitate the capital's development; accelerate public investment, infrastructure, and socio-economic projects, especially such key ones as the Ring Road 4 construction, road and urban railway projects, the renovation of old apartment buildings, and the housing development during 2021 - 2030; and continue boosting the cultural industry and the development of rural and disadvantaged areas to ensure even, comprehensive, and sustainable development.



The city was also asked to keep promoting administrative reforms, improving its business climate and competitiveness, tightening discipline in public administration, and detecting and dealing with poor-performing civil servants, especially leaders of agencies and units, in a timely manner.



Hue demanded Hanoi to properly carry out the collection and casting of votes of confidence on those holding the positions elected or approved by the municipal People’s Council, and effectively implement the NA’s resolutions on piloting the urban administration model, piloting some specific financial - budgetary mechanisms and policies for Hanoi, and piloting the arrangement of full-time deputies of the municipal People’s Council.



He expressed his belief that the city's Party organisation, administration, and people will stay united and keep exerting efforts to seize opportunities and weather every difficulty and challenge to reach socio-economic development targets for 2023 and the whole tenure. Besides, the Hanoi People’s Council must increasingly affirm its role as an organ of the State power and deserve its status as the representative of the will, aspirations, and right to mastery of local residents, the leader stressed.



The 12th session of the People’s Council is a regular event looking into the city’s socio-economic development, security, defence, and budget collection and spending in the first half of 2023. It discusses tasks and solutions for the last half. Many issues under its jurisdiction are also considered, according to Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan./.