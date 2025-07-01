NA Chairman reviews two-tier local governance model in Can Tho

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man chaired a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 30 to size up its rollout of two-tier local governance model and ensure new wards and communes get the infrastructure they need to thrive.

Chairman Man commended Can Tho, alongside Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces, for their proactive and meticulous approach to the administrative overhaul. “This process has been urgent, serious, and deeply responsible,” he said, noting its alignment with the Party Central Committee’s guidelines. “It’s methodical, scientifically grounded, and has earned widespread support from officials, Party members, and the public".

Looking ahead, he urged Can Tho to double down on preparations for the upcoming Party Congresses at all levels, including drafting documents that tackle key issues and outline a bold roadmap to propel the city forward. Particular attention must be paid to building a contingent of officials who are honest, skilled, and bold enough to steer this transformation, he stressed.

He demanded swift action to set working rules for the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee.

The NA Chairman further instructed local authorities to fully and swiftly realise conclusions from the Politburo, the Party Central Committee and its Secretariat, the NA, and the Government. He proposed weekly reviews by the municipal Party Committee’s standing board to keep the new governance model on track and address challenges swiftly.

A strong push for digital transformation was another priority, with Man advocating for rapid adoption of digital tools, information technology, and artificial intelligence in public administration. He called for a robust rollout of the “Digital Literacy for All” movement, directed by Party General Secretary To Lam, to keep public services seamless and efficient under the new system.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man visits Can Tho Public Administration Centre (Photo: VNA)

He stressed the need to pump funds into revamping public office buildings to back the restructured units.

Earlier in the afternoon, he visited the Can Tho Public Administration Centre, a ward-level centre in Ninh Kieu, the Thạnh Hoa commune-level centre (formerly part of Hau Giang’s Phụng Hiep district), and the Phu Loi ward-level centre (previously in Soc Trang province) to see up close how they are serving citizens and businesses./.