National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight at visiting the ancient capital of Isfahan, a leading economic and cultural hub of Iran during a local reception for General Governor of Isfahan province Reza Mortazavi on August 9.



Speaking highly of Isfahan’s role and position, Hue highlighted the ample potential of locality-to-locality cooperation and wished that the provincial authorities would intensify coordination with Vietnamese localities to materialise major orientations to bilateral ties reached by leaders during the visit.



He welcomed the proposal for twinning between Isfahan and Ho Chi Minh City, and suggested soon discussing and signing a cooperation agreement between the two localities, as well as between Isfahan and the capital city of Hanoi.



Mortazavi, for his part, expressed his wish to cooperate with Vietnamese localities such as Ho Chi Minh City in fields of both side’s strength such as trade, investment, culture and sharing experience in heritage preservation.



He also expected both sides to further tap their potentials and similarities in order to promote cooperation across the board.



The host believed that with Vietnam's open and extensive integration policies and determination of both countries' leaders, bilateral relations, particularly in economy-trade, health care, education and locality-to-locality collaboration, will further grow.



As the third biggest province of Iran, Isfahan is situated on the historic Silk Road, covering over 107,000 sq.km and having a population of 4.5 million people./.