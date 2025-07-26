NA Chairman receives Chair of Morocco-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) receives chair of Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Lubna Srhiri. Photo: VNA

As part of his official visit to Morocco, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man held talks on the morning of July 26 (local time) in Rabat with Chair of the Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Lubna Srhiri.

Commending the effective operations of the Morocco–Vietnam and Vietnam–Morocco friendship parliamentarians' groups, Chairman Man affirmed their crucial role as bridges for monitoring the implementation of agreements signed between Vietnam’s National Assembly and the Moroccan Parliament.

Expressing his pleasure to see that political trust between the two countries is increasingly consolidated and parliamentary cooperation is enhanced, demonstrated through high-level visits, he showed his belief that in 2026 - the year marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam-Morocco diplomatic relations, the two sides will have more delegation exchanges, thereby bringing the bilateral ties to a new height.

Providing updates on recent discussions during the high-level Vietnamese delegation's stay in Morocco, Chairman Man noted that both sides agreed on concrete measures to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the legislative agencies. Priority areas include agriculture, renewable energy, climate change response, electric vehicle development, electronics manufacturing, textile and garment industry, and tourism.

For her part, Srhiri welcomed Chairman Man and the Vietnamese delegation, describing the visit as a milestone that opens a new chapter in the time-honoured ties between the two nations.

According to her, parliamentary cooperation plays an integral role in the broader bilateral relationship. The Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group has maintained regular communications with relevant Moroccan agencies and the Vietnam-Morocco parliamentary friendship, to outline working programmes, and share experiences in law-making and overseeing, as well as promote collaboration in education, vocational training, and other sectors.

Highlighting Morocco’s focus on South–South cooperation as a strategic foreign policy choice, Srhiri affirmed that her country highly values relations with traditional partners, including Vietnam. The Morocco Gate in Vietnam and the Vietnam Gate in Morocco were cited as powerful symbols of their enduring friendship, she said.

Chairman Man underlined that parliamentary cooperation is a vital pillar in the overall bilateral framework. He noted that Morocco is among the few African nations with which Vietnam has signed a memorandum of understanding on legislative collaboration and parliamentary friendship groups.

He proposed that both sides enhance delegation exchanges and contact across all levels, particularly between high-ranking leaders, parliamentary bodies, and specialised committees. He also encouraged deeper experience-sharing in legislative work, especially as the two countries prepare to celebrate 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.

Chairman Man also called for continued support from the Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group for the Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco, as well as for the Vietnamese-origin Moroccan community and Vietnamese people living and working in the country.

Noting that Vietnam is developing an international financial centre and wishes to learn from the experience in developing Casablanca - the leading financial centre in Africa, Chairman Man suggested that, Srhiri in her role as a Casablanca MP and Chair of the Morocco - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, promote cooperation between Casablanca and Vietnamese localities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman Man voiced his confidence that the strong bonds of friendship and the dedication of members of the Morocco–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group will further advance bilateral ties in a substantive and effective manner./.