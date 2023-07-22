Addressing the conference, Hue said the 2021 and 2022 versions of the forum have provided important basis in terms of science, theory and practice for the NA to make accurate, correct and timely policy decisions on socio-economic matters in the past period full of difficulties and challenges.



Following up on such success, the NA leader asked experts and scientists to continue contributing their recommendations and suggestions to the forum’s organizing board on this year’s event, focusing the theme, and key contents for debate.



Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh said the Vietnamese economy has faced many difficulties and challenges since the beginning of this year, which puts great pressure on macro-economic management and the realization of growth targets for 2023 and the entire 2021-2025 term.



He stated that the 2023 Socio-Economic Forum will assess the implementation of socio-economic development plans in the first half of the term and in 2023, and seek solutions and policies to remove bottlenecks and unlock resources for the economy to rise above difficulties and continue to develop sustainably.



Thanh said the Economic Committee has chosen the theme for this year’s forum as unlocking resources, creating new impetus for growth and sustainable development. The forum is slated to take place in early September./.

